Canadiens' Carey Price: Drops another start
Price allowed two goals on 24 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.
This was Price's second loss in as many nights, moving his record to 10-5-3 on the year. Since posting three consecutive wins between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15, Price has dropped his last two starts and has looked surprisingly shaky for stretches. He'll look to bounce back Saturday when the Rangers pay Montreal a visit, though, the Canadiens have yet to announce a starter for that contest.
