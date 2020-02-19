Canadiens' Carey Price: Drops fifth straight

Price allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

Montreal, backstopped by Price, appeared on its way to victory before the Red Wings scored three unanswered goals in the third period to hand Price a fifth straight loss. Price is on pace for his first 30-loss campaign. Still technically alive in the East's playoff race, Montreal is likely to go with Price for most every game, but once eliminated, it's likely the young netminders behind him will see more starts at the top level.