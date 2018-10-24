Canadiens' Carey Price: Earns career win 289 on Tuesday
Price stopped 21 of 23 shots en route to a 3-2 win over Calgary.
Price had a lot of help from his mates, who blocked 20 shots in front of him, including nine in the first period, and didn't have a chance on both Flames goals. The win moves Price to 3-1-2 after six games and was his 289th career win as a Canadien, tying him with Patrick Roy on the franchise's all-time win list. Next up, Jaques Plante at 314. That quest resumes Thursday on the road in Buffalo.
