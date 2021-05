Price made 32 saves on 35 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5.

Price wasn't able to make a three-goal advantage stick in regulation, but Nick Suzuki capitalized on a turnover early in overtime to keep the Canadiens' season alive. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Price. The 33-year-old will likely start again in Saturday's Game 6 in Montreal.