Canadiens' Carey Price: Eight-game win streak snapped
Price made 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.
He came so close to his ninth-straight win, but John Tavares beat him on a nifty backhand shelf in OT. Price is approaching the levels of old and will carry the Habs -- and your team -- into the playoffs.
