Canadiens' Carey Price: Eighth win in 10 starts

Price stopped 22 of 23 shots during Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory versus Toronto.

Don't look now, but Price has won eight of his last 10 starts after picking up the win at home versus the Maple Leafs. It's been a tough season for Price to this point, but he's been on quite the roll of late, dating back to mid-January. The Coyotes come to town Monday. While the team has yet to make an announcement, expect Price between the pipes for that one.