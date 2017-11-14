Canadiens' Carey Price: Evidently not far off from return

Price (lower body) may be close to a return, according to Canadiens GM Geoff Molson, Sportsnet reports.

A clear timetable wasn't given for Price's return to game action, but the celebrated backstop reportedly hit the ice for a 30-minute practice session with the team's goalie coach Monday. The Habs have won four of the last five games that he's been out -- thanks in large part to rookie Charlie Lindgren, who's posted a skinny 1.24 GAA and equally impressive .964 save percentage to complement three wins in the last four contests. There's reason to believe Lindgren will get the start against the visiting Blue Jackets on Tuesday, but it's always recommended to check back for official confirmation closer to puck drop just to be sure.