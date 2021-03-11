Price allowed one goal on 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

For the fourth straight game, Price allowed just a single tally. He's 3-0-1 in that span, with only a 2-1 shootout loss to the Canucks on Monday spoiling his recent surge. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 8-4-4 in 16 games this year. Price has a 2.59 GAA and a .906 save percentage, but those numbers have been trending in the right direction lately. He'll probably get a breather as the Canadiens finish a back-to-back Thursday in Calgary -- expect Jake Allen to start that game.