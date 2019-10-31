Canadiens' Carey Price: Excellent in road win
Price allowed one goal on 34 shots in a 4-1 win over the Coyotes on Wednesday.
Price got through two period unscathed until Jakob Chychrun scored in the final frame to end the shutout bid. Price's fourth win in his last five starts improved his record to 6-3-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 10 starts this year. The 32-year-old isn't likely to go back-to-back, so expect Keith Kinkaid in goal for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights.
