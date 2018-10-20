Canadiens' Carey Price: Expected to start Saturday
Price is the expected starter for Saturday's game in Ottawa, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. "If everything goes well, if Carey is feeling good, you're likely going to see Carey," coach Claude Julien said. "But I haven't confirmed with him yet."
Price returned Wednesday from a two-game absence due to illness and backstopped the Canadiens to a win over the Blues. With a couple of days off between starts, we fully expect Price to guard the net Saturday, but official word may not come down until late in the afternoon. We would have learned the starting goalie during Saturday's morning skate, but Julien cancelled that session and will meet with the media at 4:30 PM.
