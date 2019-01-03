Canadiens' Carey Price: Expects to play Thursday
Price said he expects to start Thursday's home game against Vancouver, but the final decision won't be made until after the morning skate, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price was activated off injured reserve and participated in practice Wednesday, signalling his return from a lower-body injury that cost him three games. The 31-year-old netminder has overcome a rocky November to go 8-3 in December and was added to the NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...