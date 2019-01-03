Canadiens' Carey Price: Expects to play Thursday

Price said he expects to start Thursday's home game against Vancouver, but the final decision won't be made until after the morning skate, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price was activated off injured reserve and participated in practice Wednesday, signalling his return from a lower-body injury that cost him three games. The 31-year-old netminder has overcome a rocky November to go 8-3 in December and was added to the NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday.