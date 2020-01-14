Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Extinguishes Flames

Price posted a 31-save shutout in Monday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Price had total control in this game, easily snuffing out the Flames' offense throughout. It's the second shutout of the year for the 32-year-old, who improved to 18-16-4 with his second straight win after a 0-5-1 skid. Price has a 2.87 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 38 starts. His last two outings look much more like what fantasy owners expect of Price, which hopefully means he's gotten his season back on track.

