Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing Devils

Price will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against New Jersey.

Price was terrible in his last start Tuesday against the Bruins, surrendering six goals on 11 shots before being pulled in an embarassing 8-1 loss at home. The veteran netminder will try to shake off that poor performance and pick up his 11th win of the season in a home matchup with a Devils team that's 4-6 on the road this year.