Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing Devils
Price will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against New Jersey.
Price was terrible in his last start Tuesday against the Bruins, surrendering six goals on 11 shots before being pulled in an embarassing 8-1 loss at home. The veteran netminder will try to shake off that poor performance and pick up his 11th win of the season in a home matchup with a Devils team that's 4-6 on the road this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.