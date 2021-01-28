Price will guard the cage during Thursday's home game versus Calgary, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price was solid in his last start Saturday against the Canucks, turning aside 23 of 25 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The 33-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his third win of the season in a home matchup with a Flames team that's averaging 3.20 goals per game this campaign, 12th in the NHL.