Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing Flyers

Price is listed as a "player to watch" in Sean Farrell's NHL.com game preview, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Saturday's home game against Philadelphia.

Price has struggled immensely of late, suffering three straight losses while posting an atrocious 6.96 GAA and .797 save percentage. The 32-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a home matchup with a hot Flyers team that's won three consecutive contests.