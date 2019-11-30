Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing Flyers
Price is listed as a "player to watch" in Sean Farrell's NHL.com game preview, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Saturday's home game against Philadelphia.
Price has struggled immensely of late, suffering three straight losses while posting an atrocious 6.96 GAA and .797 save percentage. The 32-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a home matchup with a hot Flyers team that's won three consecutive contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.