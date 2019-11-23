Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing off against Blueshirts

Price will protect the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Rangers, NHL.com's Sean Farrell reports.

Price hasn't been anything flashy this year with a .912 save percentage and 10-5-3 record. The Rangers haven't been impressive lately, though, as they've dropped three of their last four outings and averaged 2.75 goals per game in that span. Price will look to keep the Blueshirts' skid going, as he's posted an 18-7-1 record and .931 save percentage against New York in his career.