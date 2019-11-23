Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing off against Blueshirts
Price will protect the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Rangers, NHL.com's Sean Farrell reports.
Price hasn't been anything flashy this year with a .912 save percentage and 10-5-3 record. The Rangers haven't been impressive lately, though, as they've dropped three of their last four outings and averaged 2.75 goals per game in that span. Price will look to keep the Blueshirts' skid going, as he's posted an 18-7-1 record and .931 save percentage against New York in his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.