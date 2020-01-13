Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing off against Flames
Price will defend the home net Monday versus the Flames, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
It's been a troubling season for Price overall, but he looked superb as he steered away 41 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators. Whether he can carry the momentum into Monday's game remains to be seen. It'll be a difficult matchup regardless, as the Flames have won five straight and scored four-plus goals in three of those outings.
