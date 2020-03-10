Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing Predators

Price will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with Nashville, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price struggled in his last start Thursday against Tampa Bay, surrendering four goals on just 23 shots en route to an ugly 4-0 road loss. The 32-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back at home in a matchup with a Predators squad that's averaging 3.24 goals per game on the road this campaign, fourth most in the NHL.