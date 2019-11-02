Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing Stars
Price will man the visitors' crease Saturday versus the Stars, Pat Hickey of The Montreal Gazette reports
Price got the night off in Montreal's last game, a 5-4 overtime win in Vegas, so the 32-year-old netminder should be well-rested for the Stars. The Stars will provide a stiff test for Price, as the hosts enter Saturday night's game having won two straight and five of their last six.
