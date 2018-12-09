Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing struggling Blackhawks
Price will start in goal Sunday evening against host Chicago, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
This will be the seventh straight start for Price, who is 10-8-4 with a 2.96 GAA and .900 save percentage over 22 games this season. Those numbers definitely don't scream "elite," but let it be known that Price is about to face a Blackhawks team that has lost six straight games to fall into last place within the Central Division.
