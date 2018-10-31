Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing Washington

Price will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Capitals.

Price was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Dallas, allowing three goals on 21 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The 31-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and secure his fifth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Capitals club that's averaging 3.80 goals per game this season, second in the NHL.