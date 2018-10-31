Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing Washington
Price will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Capitals.
Price was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Dallas, allowing three goals on 21 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The 31-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and secure his fifth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Capitals club that's averaging 3.80 goals per game this season, second in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.