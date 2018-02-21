Canadiens' Carey Price: Fails to hold off Flyers
Price allowed three goals on 33 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
Price has now won just two of his past 14 starts and owns a disappointing .904 save percentage and 2.98 GAA for the campaign following Tuesday's mediocre showing. Considering his track record and accolades, it's difficult to write off a turnaround from the 30-year-old veteran, but there's also little to be encouraged about at this stage of the game. The Canadiens aren't playing well in front of Price, and he's quickly turned into one of the riskiest options in the league.
