Price allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Price was locked in a scoreless tie with counterpart Andrei Vasilevskiy until Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli wristed a shot from the point that found its way past Price less than seven minutes into the second period. The Lightning took the lead on a diving goal by Blake Coleman with three-tenths of a second left in the frame, and Ondrej Palat sealed the deal late in the third after a Montreal turnover. After a dazzling performance through the first three rounds of the postseason, Price has crashed back to earth with eight goals allowed in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals. He'll need to regain his form beginning in Game 3 on Friday if Montreal has any hope of climbing back into the series.