Canadiens' Carey Price: Falls at home to Capitals

Price allowed three goals on 40 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

The loss was Price's first in five games and dropped his record to 20-17-4. Until the Canadiens' offense starts producing goals on a more consistent basis, it will be hard to trust Price to deliver the goods in fantasy. With two days off between games, it's likely Price will get the starting nod in Buffalo, though, nothing is confirmed.

