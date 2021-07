Price allowed one goal on 30 shots in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.

After a puck battle, Ryan McDonagh sent a pass for David Savard, who set up Ross Colton for a tap-in at the front of the net. Price didn't allow another goal, but his teammates were unable to find an equalize as the Canadiens came up three games short of the Stanley Cup. For his part, Price was excellent in the playoffs. He had a 13-9 record with a .924 save percentage in 22 contests.