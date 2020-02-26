Canadiens' Carey Price: Falls to Canucks in overtime
Price allowed four goals on 34 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver.
Following Tuesday's defeat in extra time, Price's 2019-20 record stands at 26-22-6. Montreal's star netminder figures to see a heavy workload down the stretch of the regular season, but Price's performances have been up and down so far this campaign, limiting his fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.