Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Falls to Canucks in overtime

Price allowed four goals on 34 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver.

Following Tuesday's defeat in extra time, Price's 2019-20 record stands at 26-22-6. Montreal's star netminder figures to see a heavy workload down the stretch of the regular season, but Price's performances have been up and down so far this campaign, limiting his fantasy value.

More News
Our Latest Stories