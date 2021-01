Price made 29 saves in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Despite the final score, Price had little chance on any of the Toronto goals, and he came up with some big stops just to earn Montreal a point in the standings. The 33-year-old has seen his ratios tumble in recent seasons, but he's still one of the most reliable netminders in the league, and with a better backup this season in Jake Allen, more rest could translate into a rebound for Price.