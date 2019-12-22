Canadiens' Carey Price: Falls to Oilers

Price allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

The Oilers' first and fourth lines each potted a pair against Price, sending him to his first loss in three games. The 32-year-old slipped to 15-11-3 with a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 29 games this year. Despite the rough game against a notoriously tough team for Price, he should be considered likely to start Monday against the Jets.