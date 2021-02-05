Price stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Ottawa.

Price was beaten by Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle in an 18-second span late in the first period to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead, and Connor Brown scored the winner with a deflection midway through the second. It's a tough loss for both Price and fantasy managers, who had to be feeling confident going into the night against a Senators team that had been winless away from home. Price dropped to 4-1-2 with a 2.81 GAA and an .899 save percentage.