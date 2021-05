Price gave up four goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 2.

Price was unable to repeat his impressive effort from Game 1, as the Maple Leafs converted twice on the power play to even the first-round series at 1-1. The 33-year-old Price isn't showing much rust after missing a month with a concussion. He'll likely split Games 3 and 4 with Jake Allen, as they'll be played as a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday in Montreal.