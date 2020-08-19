Price made 20 saves Tuesday during the Canadiens' 2-0 loss to the Flyers in Game 4 of their first-round series.

He was the less busy goaltender on the afternoon, and that inactivity may have played a factor in the second goal -- a fluttering puck off the stick of Philippe Myers late in the second period caught the top of Price's pad as he attempted to make a save on a shot that was probably going wide, and instead it deflected into the net behind him. Price still has a dazzling .949 save percentage this postseason and has allowed more than two goals only once in his eight starts, but with the Habs not having scored a goal in over six periods, the veteran netminder may need to be perfect in Game 5 on Wednesday to keep his team alive.