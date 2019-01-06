Canadiens' Carey Price: Felled by Preds
Price stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.
A lack of offensive support snapped Price's winning streak at three games, but the veteran netminder has been strong between the pipes for the Habs for a lot longer than that. He now has a 2.29 GAA and .922 save percentage through 14 games since the beginning of December, going 9-4-0 over that stretch, and as long as he's healthy, Price should continue to shoulder a heavy workload.
