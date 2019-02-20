Canadiens' Carey Price: Finally back in win column
Price was sharp Tuesday, stopping 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Montreal led by two goals after one period, but Columbus responded with the next two to tie things up midway through the final frame. Thomas Tatar's 19th of the season, scored four minutes after the Jackets tied it, would be the difference maker. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Price, improving his season record to 24-16-5 with a 2.58 GAA and .916 save percentage. The Habs host the Flyers on Thursday, a team their star netminder has yet to face in 2018-19. Last season, Price went 0-1-1 versus Philadelphia, and for his career, holds a 13-11-1 record in 26 matchups.
