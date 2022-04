Price made 37 saves in Thursday's 10-2 win over Florida.

Price has started 700 NHL games, all with Montreal, and has 361 wins. But it was his first win since Game 4 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final and caps a season he'd prefer to forget. Another offseason of rest and recovery will hopefully fuel a better 2022-23, but the Habs will be a bad team and Price is paid a lot to backstop a bottom of the standings team.