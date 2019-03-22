Canadiens' Carey Price: Flawless in win over Islanders
Price posted his fourth shutout of 2018-19, making 28 saves in Thursday's 4-0 win over New York.
Montreal turned in one of its most complete performances of the season in Thursday's win. As a result, Price did n't need to make many difficult saves, although he did make a few throughout his perfect 60 minutes. He now owns a 30-23-5 record with a 2.50 GAA and .917 save percentage, and while the team has yet to confirm anything pertaining to future plans, Price could very well start both games of the team's upcoming back-to-back.
