Canadiens' Carey Price: Focus sharpening
Price made 20 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Sabres on Thursday.
Price, who has had an inconsistent season, needs to be the Carey of old for the Canadiens to have any chance at the postseason. He's 5-1 in his last six starts and his focus appears to have sharpened. That's great news for the Habs and Price owners.
