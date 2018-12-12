Canadiens' Carey Price: Forced into relief appearance

Price took over for Antti Niemi after Montreal's backup netminder allowed seven goals on 24 shots in a 7-1 loss to Minnesota. Price stopped all nine shots fired his way.

Claude Julien had planned on giving Price the night off, electing to start Niemi for the first time since Nov. 23. Playing behind a disinterested team finishing up a three-game road trip, Niemi was hung out to dry Tuesday night, resulting in Julien turning to his starting netminder midway through the third period, in the process delivering a not-so-subtle message to his young team. Price was perfect, admittedly, in a game well out of reach at his time of entry. Expect Price to get the start Thursday versus Carolina. He lost his only other start against them this season, a 2-1 loss back on Nov. 27. The 31-year-old's record will not be impacted by Tuesday's result.