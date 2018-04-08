Canadiens' Carey Price: Forgettable season finally over

Price made 26 saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Price would like to forget this season. The last goal he gave up Saturday epitomized his struggles this year. The usual sure-handed stickhandler whiffed on the puck not once, but twice, and gifted it to Patrick Marleau just outside the crease. Price won just five games in 25 starts since Christmas. Yes, five. His record in that span? Just 5-16-5. There is nowhere for Price to go but up. Keeper owners and the Habs are both hoping for a massive rebound in 2018-19, but his success will be tied to the team management puts around him.