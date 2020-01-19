Canadiens' Carey Price: Fourth straight win
Price made 30 saves in a 5-4 shootout win over Vegas on Saturday.
He stopped three of four shootout attempts. Price has put together a sweet string of four straight wins after a sketchy period of play. Much as been said about Price's game slipping. We don't know if that's the case, but we do know you need to take advantage of his current strong play.
