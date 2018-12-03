Canadiens' Carey Price: Gamble doesn't pay off
Price gave up three goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss at home to San Jose.
Following his win over New York, Montreal elected to come back with Price on Sunday against the Sharks. Unfortunately for Claude Julien and Co., that decision did not pay off as expected with the 31-year-old netminder dropping his fourth game in five starts. It's been another tough season for Price who has just a single win over his last six appearances. With the loss, his record moves to 8-8-4 with a 3.05 GAA and .898 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...