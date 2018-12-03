Canadiens' Carey Price: Gamble doesn't pay off

Price gave up three goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss at home to San Jose.

Following his win over New York, Montreal elected to come back with Price on Sunday against the Sharks. Unfortunately for Claude Julien and Co., that decision did not pay off as expected with the 31-year-old netminder dropping his fourth game in five starts. It's been another tough season for Price who has just a single win over his last six appearances. With the loss, his record moves to 8-8-4 with a 3.05 GAA and .898 save percentage.