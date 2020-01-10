Canadiens' Carey Price: Game on serious downgrade

Price made 22 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Thursday night.

Price's game is on a serious downgrade of late. He hasn't won since before Christmas and is 0-5-1 in six starts since then. Price has allowed at least three goals in five of those six games and five or more in two. We can't imagine his game has deteriorated this much, but something is going on. The Habs are awful right now and there's a strong chance general manager Marc Bergevin will blow the team up if they can't turn things around fast. Price is too expensive for a rebuilding team.