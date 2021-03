Price won't play until Tuesday, March 30 at the earliest after the Canadiens' next three games were postponed due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, per NHL Public Relations.

Two games against the Oilers and one game against the Senators will be rescheduled. Pending the necessary test result, the Canadiens can return to practice Monday. Price has registered a 10-5-5 record and a .903 save percentage this year.