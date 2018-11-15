Canadiens' Carey Price: Gearing up for start against Flames
Price will tend twine as the road starter against the Flames on Thursday, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.
Price's confidence is at a low point since he's only produced one win over the last five games with proportionately dismal ratios (4.41 GAA and .854 save percentage) over that span. The B.C. native will try to right the ship against a Flames club with a home record of 4-2-1 this season.
