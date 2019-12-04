Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets back in win column

Price stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 home win over the Islanders.

Hard to believe, but Tuesday's win was Price's first victory since Nov. 15. He and the Canadiens had lost their previous eight games. Price's season record remains a modest 11-9-3, but Tuesday's result was exactly what Price and his teammates needed. Montreal will now host the Avalanche on Tuesday before playing back-to-back games on the road, Thursday and Friday. Expect Price to start two of those contests.