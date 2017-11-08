Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets back on ice

Price (lower body) is considered day-to-day after logging his first on-ice drills Wednesday since getting hurt, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

While Price has not been officially ruled out, Charlie Lindgren has already been named the starter against Minnesota on Thursday, so it seems unlikely the veteran will be watching from the bench. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old Price was off to a rough start to the season, as he has posted a 3-7-1 record with a disappointing 3.77 GAA. Regardless of how well Lindgren performs, its hard to imagine a situation in which Price wouldn't return to the starter's role once cleared to play.