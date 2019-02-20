Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets breather Wednesday
Price received the day off from practice Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This appears to be nothing more than a maintenance day for Price, who has appeared in eight straight games with a 4-3-1 record, 2.58 GAA and .920 save percentage over that span. Still, the Habs have emergency goalie Karel St. Laurent on hand as a precautionary measure.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Finally back in win column•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending goal Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Relief appearance turns into loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gives team fighting chance•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Guarding net in Tampa•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Bitten by Preds on road•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...