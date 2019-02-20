Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets breather Wednesday

Price received the day off from practice Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This appears to be nothing more than a maintenance day for Price, who has appeared in eight straight games with a 4-3-1 record, 2.58 GAA and .920 save percentage over that span. Still, the Habs have emergency goalie Karel St. Laurent on hand as a precautionary measure.

More News
Our Latest Stories