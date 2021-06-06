Price will start Game 3 against the Jets on Sunday.

Price has won five consecutive starts and is coming off a 30-save shutout in Game 2. The Jets will likely bring some desperation into Game 3 as they try to avoid falling into a 3-0 series hole, and they'll have veteran forward Paul Stastny (undisclosed) available for the first time this series, which should help them fill some of the offensive void left by Mark Scheifele's (suspension) absence.