Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets no help against Hawks

Price made 22 saves for the Canadiens on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to the Blackhawks.

Corey Crawford was absolutely dialled in at the other end of the ice Saturday and stopped 48 shots. Price did everything he could besides score. The Habs are struggling right now and are outside the wild card race, so expect them to roll Price in every game going forward. He can singlehandedly win games for them, so he's a solid fantasy play.