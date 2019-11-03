Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets no help against Stars
Price made 36 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday night. He allowed three goals.
The Habs didn't solve Ben Bishop until the 16:18 mark in the third and it was too late to make a dent. The loss certainly wasn't on Price, who was the best Hab on the ice. Put this game behind you and move on. Price already has.
