Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets no help against Stars

Price made 36 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday night. He allowed three goals.

The Habs didn't solve Ben Bishop until the 16:18 mark in the third and it was too late to make a dent. The loss certainly wasn't on Price, who was the best Hab on the ice. Put this game behind you and move on. Price already has.

