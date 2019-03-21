Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod
Price is listed as a player to watch in Sean Farrell of NHL.com's preview of the Canadiens at the Islanders. As a result, he'll draw the start Thursday evening.
Price will be stacked against an Islanders team that ranks 21st in the league in scoring (2.77 goals per game), but New York reigns supreme in keeping the puck out of the net in general, with both factors making this an interesting draw for Montreal's go-to puck plugger.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...