Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod

Price is listed as a player to watch in Sean Farrell of NHL.com's preview of the Canadiens at the Islanders. As a result, he'll draw the start Thursday evening.

Price will be stacked against an Islanders team that ranks 21st in the league in scoring (2.77 goals per game), but New York reigns supreme in keeping the puck out of the net in general, with both factors making this an interesting draw for Montreal's go-to puck plugger.